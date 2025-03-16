Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,053 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $162.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

