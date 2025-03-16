Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 543,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after buying an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,013,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,841,000 after buying an additional 689,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.