Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.77 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,682 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Pollock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 235,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

