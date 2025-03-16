Pollock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $406,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD opened at $115.29 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

