Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
