Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Precipio Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $7.11 on Friday. Precipio has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

