Promising Hotel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Ecolab, Carnival Co. &, and Keurig Dr Pepper are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares in companies that own, manage, or develop hotels and other lodging facilities. Investment in these stocks exposes shareholders to the dynamics of the hospitality industry, with performance typically influenced by tourism trends, economic conditions, and consumer spending patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $170.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,465.48. 252,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,816.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,677.04. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $7.83 on Friday, hitting $229.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,766,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,965. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.83. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $193.86 and a 12-month high of $275.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $250.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,423,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,174,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,289,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Recommended Stories