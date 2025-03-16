Promising Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Apollo Global Management, Hyatt Hotels, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equities of companies that provide non-essential services and goods related to recreation, entertainment, travel, and hospitality. These stocks tend to be influenced by consumer discretionary spending and are often sensitive to economic cycles, flourishing when disposable income and leisure activities are on the rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,482. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

NYSE:H traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.27. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $120.07 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 3,121,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,982,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

Further Reading