Promising Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – March 14th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by companies that own, operate, or invest in restaurant businesses, allowing investors to profit from the performance of the dining industry. Their market value is influenced by factors such as consumer spending, economic conditions, and industry trends, making them a popular option for those seeking exposure to the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. 12,873,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $334.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $9.42 on Friday, reaching $513.67. 3,060,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.43.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $136.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,432.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,903. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,825.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,666.88. The company has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,521,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,849,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,167. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $296.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

MCD traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $300.19. 1,441,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,540. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,596,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,530. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

