Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PYOIF remained flat at $8.96 on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

