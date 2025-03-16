Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PYOIF remained flat at $8.96 on Friday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.