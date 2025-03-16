Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.43. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

