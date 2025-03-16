Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.11. 1,286,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,211,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

