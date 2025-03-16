Reviewing Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR) & Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and Mind Medicine (MindMed)”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) $26.01 million 1.19 N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$95.73 million ($2.08) -3.05

Profitability

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

This table compares Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -47.56% -35.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) 0 0 1 1 3.50 Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 10 3 3.23

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.69%. Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 295.45%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting).

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

