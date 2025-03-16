Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 56.0% in February

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 32.5 %

RGTIW traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 619,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $9.79.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

