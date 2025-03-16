Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. Sells 2,864 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,835.68. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in RLI by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.