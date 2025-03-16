Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 62,976 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 317.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,913,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,433 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 108,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

SCHG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.