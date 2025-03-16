Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Roscan Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,227. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

