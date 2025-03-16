Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Roscan Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,227. Roscan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
