Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:NERD traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
About Roundhill Video Games ETF
The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.
