Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Roundhill Video Games ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NERD traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Get Roundhill Video Games ETF alerts:

Roundhill Video Games ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About Roundhill Video Games ETF

The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Video Games ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Video Games ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.