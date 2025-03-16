Royce & Associates LP Sells 51,558 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,558 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.36% of IMAX worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

