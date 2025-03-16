Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.49. 218,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,396. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,163.48. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.