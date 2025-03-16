RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after buying an additional 576,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,247,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,832,000 after buying an additional 151,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,851,000 after buying an additional 549,814 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $135.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.