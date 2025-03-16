Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %
Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 3,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
