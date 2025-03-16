Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.1 %

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 3,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.