Sarah Highfield Purchases 59,227 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Highfield bought 59,227 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £49,158.41 ($63,586.09).
Coats Group Trading Up 2.1 %
LON COA opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 76.50 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.75) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Coats Group Company Profile
About Coats Group plc
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data, and the environment.
