Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.69 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 2,479,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,935,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 price target on Serve Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $339.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,230,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,367,748.40. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,830. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

