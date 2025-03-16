Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 48.9%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Azimut Exploration Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.
