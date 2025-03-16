Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Declines By 48.9%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.