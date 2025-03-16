Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Increases By 33.7%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 548,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Separately, Bank of America cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.
NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 355,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,032. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
