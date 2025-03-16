Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Declines By 44.3%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMCM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

