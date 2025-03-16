Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 120.9%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the February 13th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.12.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
