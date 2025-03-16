Short Interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Rises By 120.9%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 658,900 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the February 13th total of 298,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a research report on Thursday.

Get Femasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Femasys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Femasys by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Femasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.