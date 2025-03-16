Short Interest in Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Rises By 32.8%

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57.

Get Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF alerts:

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.