Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Drops By 30.3%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,499.7 days.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
