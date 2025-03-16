Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Drops By 30.3%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 449,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,499.7 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company’s product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.