Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Decreases By 26.3%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Integrated Ventures Price Performance

Shares of INTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140 billion during the quarter.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.