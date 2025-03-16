Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Decreases By 26.3%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of INTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 4,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,273. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140 billion during the quarter.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

