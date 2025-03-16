Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Rises By 44.0%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,002,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 264,503 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,662,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,995,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

