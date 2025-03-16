Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 56.3%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $315.56 on Friday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $239.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.42.
Kardex Company Profile
