Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 56.3%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

Shares of Kardex stock remained flat at $315.56 on Friday. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $239.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.42.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

