Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Expands By 64.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

OTCMKTS KHOLY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.81 billion for the quarter.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

