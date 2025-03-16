Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Declines By 28.3%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.51. 3,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Finance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.