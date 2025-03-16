Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Declines By 45.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ HOLOW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 135,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,442. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
About MicroCloud Hologram
