Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Declines By 45.7%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ HOLOW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.11. 135,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,442. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

