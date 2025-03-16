Short Interest in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Expands By 86.3%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 742,800 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the February 13th total of 398,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of MIST stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.83. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.