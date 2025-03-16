Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Grows By 37.2%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 442,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,278. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $844,661.83. The trade was a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,955.12. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after buying an additional 64,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 448,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,388,000 after purchasing an additional 109,569 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 224,935.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,056,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

