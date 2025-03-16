Short Interest in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Declines By 45.3%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NSTS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 33.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

