Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Decreases By 26.8%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

OCANF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 7,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCANF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities started coverage on OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Featured Stories

