Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Decreases By 26.8%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,800 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 2,481,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.
OceanaGold Stock Performance
OCANF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 7,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.35.
OceanaGold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.
