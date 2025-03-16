Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Drops By 25.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 154,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.67.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

