Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Drops By 25.6%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 13th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 154,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,018. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.67.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
