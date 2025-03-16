Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Expands By 34.9%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 245,800 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ PNBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
