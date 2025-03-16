Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Expands By 34.9%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 245,800 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 921,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PNBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.