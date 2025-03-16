Short Interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX) Expands By 74.5%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Satixfy Communications Trading Up 3.4 %

SATX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 142,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,597. Satixfy Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Get Satixfy Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Satixfy Communications in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Satixfy Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Satixfy Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satixfy Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Satixfy Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Satixfy Communications by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 143,497 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satixfy Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,277,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 95,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Satixfy Communications

(Get Free Report)

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Satixfy Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satixfy Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.