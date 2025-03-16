Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Decreases By 28.3%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 5.0 %
SRTS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,286. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $9.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensus Healthcare
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensus Healthcare
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.