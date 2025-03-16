Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Decreases By 28.3%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 5.0 %

SRTS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,286. The company has a market cap of $76.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

