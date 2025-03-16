Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 26.1%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE CEE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 132,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3532 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.