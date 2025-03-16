Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Decreases By 26.1%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE CEE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 132,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3532 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEE. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 81,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

