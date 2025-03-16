Short Interest in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Decreases By 26.7%

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 387,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.67 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The Glimpse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

