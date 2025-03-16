Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Rises By 41.2%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $247.33 million, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

In other Transcontinental Realty Investors news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,403,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,258,464. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

