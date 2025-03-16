Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Increases By 58.3%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UCL stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.13.
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
