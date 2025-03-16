Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Increases By 58.3%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of uCloudlink Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

UCL stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 4.13.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.