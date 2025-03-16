Short Interest in Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Increases By 54.9%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
Velan Price Performance
Shares of VLNSF stock remained flat at $10.08 on Friday. Velan has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.
About Velan
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Velan
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.