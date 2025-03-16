Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Rises By 35.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 818,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $1.25 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WBX
Institutional Trading of Wallbox
Wallbox Price Performance
Shares of WBX stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,625. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.